The eighth installment of the wildly successful Universal Pictures’ franchise The Fate of the Furious, which was directed by F. Gary Gray, is on track to cross the $1B mark at the international box office tomorrow. This would not be the first time that one of the films in the franchise crossed the $1B mark. Furious 7 also crossed that milestone in 2015.

As of yesterday, the film was sitting at $998.5M, so it is primed and ready to drive past the benchmark tomorrow. It also appears that it’s only the 6th time ever that a film has grabbed the $1B ring, behind Avatar, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic, another Uni film Jurassic World and the aforementioned Furious 7. Avatar remains the leader with $2B overseas and a full total of $2.78B. The James Cameron-helmed film was released in December of 2009. No wonder there are four more pictures to come.

The big reason for The Fate of the Furious to push past the $1B mark internationally is largely due to the all-important China market where it has become the highest-grossing foreign film ever only behind (once again) Furious 7. Fate of the Furious has also been doing stellar business in Japan and ranks as the top performer of the franchise in that country.

Gotta give kudos to the studio’s international team and also how the film utilized the cast, especially in China. More analysis on that tomorrow. In the meantime, the film is one of the highest-grossing films of all time worldwide, ranking No. 11.