Fox has given a second season renewal to its praised drama series The Exorcist.

The possession series, toplined by Geena Davis, Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera based on William Peter Blatty’s bestseller and the classic 1973 movie, was not a ratings heavyweight in its freshman season, but held steady. Its season 1 finale was even with its December 9 show among adults 18-49 and steady with its season average.

Fox

Written and executive produced by Jeremy Slater, The Exorcist series is described as a propulsive, serialized psychological thriller following two very different men tackling one family’s case of horrifying demonic possession and confronting the face of true evil. No specific details of where Season 2 might go, but producers say it will open a new chapter of the iconic franchise. Slater told Deadline’s Dominic Patten at the conclusion of Season 1, that he has “a lot more story to tell” if the series was renewed, so stay tuned.

Slater executive produces with Rolin Jones, Rupert Wyatt, Roy Lee, James Robinson, David Robinson, Barbara Wall. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.