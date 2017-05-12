Brian O’Shea’s The Exchange has boarded international sales rights to horror-comedy Tragedy Girls, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year. The company will launch sales in Cannes to foreign buyers. CAA is repping domestic rights and a U.S. deal is expected to be announced shortly.

Story, which is produced by The Comeback Kids and New Artist Pictures in association with Ardor Pictures, is a twist on the slasher genre following two death-obsessed teenage girls who use their online show about real-life tragedies to send their small mid-western town into a frenzy and cement their legacy as modern horror legends. It stars Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand, Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Woverine) and Craig Robinson (This Is The End).

Tyler MacIntyre directs and co-penned the script with Chris Lee Hill. Anthony Holt, Armen Aghaeian, Edward Mokhtarian, Cameron Van Hoy, Tara Ansley and Robinson produce. Kerry Rhodes from The Comeback Kids serves as an exec producer on the film.

“Tragedy Girls is a fun, commercial and incredibly satisfying teen genre movie, which will have a great run in the international market,” said O’Shea. The Exchange’s lineup includes titles such as Jennifer Saunders’ Patrick and Ridley Scott’s Phoenix Forgotton.