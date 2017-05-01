Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired all North American rights for Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson’s sci-fi/horror film The Endless which premiered in the Narrative Feature competition section of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The film will receive a traditional platform theatrical release in early 2018, with a digital and home video release afterwards.

Following their debut Resolution and their follow-up, the Lovecraftian modern cult classic Spring, writer/directors Moorhead and Benson star in The Endless as two brothers who return to the death cult from which they fled a decade ago, only to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

The Endless was produced by Moorhead, Benson, David Lawson Jr. of Snowfort Pictures, Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim from Love & Death Productions, and Robert E. Pfaff and Frederick A. Pfaff of Pfaff & Pfaff Productions. Moorhead and Benson are represented by CAA. The deal was negotiated by Dylan Marchetti, SVP of Acquisitions and Theatrical Distribution on behalf of Well Go USA and Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.