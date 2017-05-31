HBO has released the first video and confirmed the premiere date for porn industry drama The Deuce. Starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, the drama created by George Pelecanos and The Wire creator David Simon, will debut on September 10 at 9 PM on HBO.

HBO

The Deuce follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry. Pelecanos, Simon, Franco and Nina K. Noble executive produce.

Cast also includes Margarita Levieva, Gary Carr, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Emily Meade, Dominique Fishback, Chris Coy, Michael Rispoli and Natalie Paul.