The CW has released the first trailer for Dynasty, its anticipated reboot of the iconic 1980s soap.

Co-written by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick , the new Dynasty stars Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, and Rafael de la Fuente.

It follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.