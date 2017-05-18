The now-traditional DC superhero crossover on the CW will be back next season with another big four-series event in the fourth quarter. Like the very successful four-night crossover last December, which delivered the CW’s most watched week in six years, the stunt will include the DC series on the fall schedule, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

On an upfront call Thursday, CW president Mark Pedowitz said that new DC midseason drama Black Lightning is not part of the Arrow-verse and there are no plans for now to include the series in a five-way crossover.

While there were few superhero live-action drama series when the CW launched Arrow in 2012, there is a glut of such programming now on broadcast, cable and streaming networks. Asked if the CW, which is adding a fifth DC superhero series to its lineup in midseason with Black Lightning, has any concerns about expanding in the genre in an era of “peak superhero TV,” Pedowitz said, “We believe we have the best superhero programing on anywhere. We never have more than four DC shows at a time, we always use a rotation. It will last as long as people want to watch it; quality matters in this case.”