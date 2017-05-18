“Black Lightning was a savior who kept our streets and our schools safe. He was hope personified, but he was also Jefferson Pierce, my father.”

We’re getting the first look at Black Lightning, The CW’s DC drama from producer Greg Berlanti.

Based on the DC character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, Black Lightning centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). He made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter, Jennifer, hellbent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain and Christine Adams star.

The series hails from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Check out the trailer above, and let us know what you think.