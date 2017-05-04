The Chris Gethard Show has found a new home at truTV. The network has ordered 16 hourlong episodes of the Funny or Die-produced cult hit series, which will be broadcast live from New York City. It’s expected to premiere later this year.

In The Chris Gethard Show, which previously aired on Fusion, Gethard attempts to ring-lead a panel of comedian friends and oddballs, along with a live studio audience, who participate in games and tackle bizarre stunts. Fans also call in to participate in the show.

The Chris Gethard Show started out as a live comedy show before evolving into a Manhattan-based public access television show. It launched in 2015 on Fusion TV, where it ran for two years, before it was acquired by truTV for its third season. The critically praised series has attracted a passionate fanbase and several A-list celebrity guests including Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, P. Diddy, Lena Dunham and Paul Giamatti.

“I’ve long admired truTV for their brand of honest, in your face comedy. Myself and the gang from The Chris Gethard Show are thrilled to have a new home on the network and are licking our chops for a chance to match the bar truTV has set the past few years,” said Gethard. “I also can’t believe they’re letting us do the show live. Kudos to them for embracing what could be a real disaster. My promise to you though is that should it be a disaster, The Chris Gethard Show on truTV will be the most watchable disaster the world has ever seen.”

An alum of NYC’s Upright Citizens Brigade, Gethard also hosts the popular, Webby Award-winning podcast Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People. He has also guested on Broad City, Parks and Recreation, The Office, Louie and Inside Amy Schumer, and appeared in features including Don’t Think Twice, The Other Guys and The Heat. His HBO special, executive produced by Judd Apatow and based on his off-Broadway one-man show, Chris Gethard: Career Suicide will debut on May 6.

“We are all big fans of Chris and have always thought he’d be a perfect fit for truTV,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president of original programming for truTV. “Chris’ comedy is so honest and charming that it’s no surprise he’s developed a devoted fan base who want to interact with him each week. The Chris Gethard Show has always been a series where anything can happen…now it’s going to be a series where anything can happen live.”

The Chris Gethard Show is produced by Funny Or Die. Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Owen Burke, Chris Gethard, JD Amato, Anna Wenger and AGI Entertainment Media & Management’s Brian Stern serve as executive producers.