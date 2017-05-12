Low ratings have caught up with ABC’s The Catch. The slick drama, from Shondaland, has been canceled after two seasons.

The Catch, starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause, got off to a sluggish start last midseason but got a second season, largely based on the clout of Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. The series was revamped for Season 2 but the ratings slipped further.

Still, there was talk about extending the series, which does well internationally for ABC Studios, and there was an idea pitched for Season 3 that had people excited but in the end, the network opted to end the series.