NBC and Universal TV have tapped Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord as executive producers and co-showrunners of the new drama series The Brave, which landed the plum Monday 10 PM slot behind The Voice on the network’s fall schedule.

On the series, from Universal TV and Keshet Studios, Corman and Ord will serve as co-showrunners alongside writer/creator Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life). The three executive produce alongside Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.

NBC

The Brave, which stars Mike Vogel and Anne Heche, is a look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes.

Corman & Ord created, wrote and executive produced the Piper Perabo-starring CIA drama Covert Affairs, which ran on USA Network for 5 seasons. They most recently served as co-showrunners alongside Julie Plec on the CW drama series Containment.

Corman & Ord are repped by CAA and attorney Michael Schenkman.