Focus Features’ The Book Of Henry directed by Colin Trevorrow will make its world premiere June 14 as the opening-night film of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival, organizer Film Independent said today. Focus will bow the drama in theaters June 16.

The full lineup for the festival will be announced next week. The fest runs through June 22.

Penned by Gregg Hurwitz and starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler and Dean Norris, Book Of Henry centers on a single mother whose genius son’s plan to help a classmate with a dangerous secret takes shape in thrilling ways. Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Double Nickel Entertainment produced it.

Los Angeles Film Festival

“We are so happy to be opening the festival with The Book Of Henry, it’s a touching story about friendship, community and redefining family,” said new festival director Jennifer Cochis, the former creative director who is in her first year atop the fest after taking over from Stephanie Allain. “The Book of Henry embodies our mission via onscreen representation in highlighting a woman’s journey with a powerful turn by Naomi Watts.”

The fest also said today that the Sundance pic Brigsby Bear starring SNL‘s Kyle Mooney will get a gala screening June 16. Sony Pictures Classics acquired rights in Park City and bows it July 28. Also on tap: a screening of the Season 2 premiere of OWN’s Queen Sugar on June 19 featuring a panel with creator Ava DuVernay and the series’ fellow female directors.