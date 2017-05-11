NBC has given a 22-episode fifth-season pickup to its drama series The Blacklist, from Sony TV and Davis Entertainment. There is no official decision yet on spinoff The Blacklist:Redemption but it is not expected to come back for a second season.

The mothership series starring James Spader and Megan Boone was a runaway hit when it debuted behind Monday’s The Voice in fall 2013. After a highly-rated first season, The Blacklist was relocated to Thursdays a third into its sophomore run. While improving NBC’s fortunes on Thursday, the series took a ratings hit in the move.

A modest Live+same day performer, The Blacklist has done well in delayed viewing with solid lifts. Season to date, it’s the third highest rated and most watched NBC scripted series behind This Is Us and Chicago Fire with a 2.1 adults 18-49 rating and 9.6 million viewers (Live+7).

NBC tried to expand The Blacklist this season with spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption, which did not get traction and is not expected to continue.

The Blacklist was created by Jon Bokenkamp who executive produces with John Eisendrath, John Davis, John Fox, Michael Watkins, Spader, Daniel Ceron, Lukas Reiter, Rick Orci and Dan Knauf.