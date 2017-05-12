NBC has made it official — The Blacklist: Redemption will not be returning for another season.

The Blacklist spinoff starring Ryan Eggold and Famke Janssen, never got traction, averaging a 1.2 in adults 18-49 (Live+7). The project originated as an episode of the mothership, The Blacklist, which was just renewed for a fifth season.

The Blacklist: Redemption came from The Blacklist executive producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, Sony TV and David Entertainment. It joins fellow NBC freshmen Timeless, Emerald City and Powerless on the list of cancelations.