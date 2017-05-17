CBS recently renewed its biggest comedy series, The Big Bang Theory, for Seasons 11 and 12. And CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves hopes that will not be the last renewal for the multi-camera sitcom.

“I hope it goes beyond that,” he said during CBS’ traditional upfront breakfast on Wednesday morning. “In my book, Everybody Loves Raymond left three years too early. “You want to leave on top, but you also don’t want to leave money on the table.

Raymond, then-CBS’ biggest comedy series, ended its run in 2005 after nine seasons.

Moonves also slightly lifted the curtain on the network’s negotiations with Warner Bros. TV and the Big Bang cast. (at this point in a show’s run, the network covers actors’ salaries, or at least the bulk of it.)

“I don’t think it was terribly trying,” he said. Underscoring the importance of the show to both CBS and the studio, the matter was handled at the highest level.

“(Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO) Kevin (Tsujihara) and I met with the cast. We presented them with where the show was. We wanted to make this a happy experience.”