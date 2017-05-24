At CinemaCon, director Sofia Coppola said about her film The Beguiled, “I hope people see it in the theater, where it was meant to be seen.” Those words resonated with exhibitors who are continually threatened by the emerging streaming content world.

Today at the press conference for her film at the Cannes Film Festival, Coppola echoed that opinion saying that she shot on 35MM so that Beguiled could be seen in theaters. “I hope people will go see it in the theater. The atmosphere when you go in, and to see the photography; I hope people see it on the big screen, it’s a unique experience in our modern lives,” said Coppola.

Colin Farrell chimed in on the streaming discussion, “Have you seen the video of David Lynch talking about watching a movie on a cell phone? It’s so beautiful. Check it out on YouTube, it’s like a 45-second poem. He says ‘I think you’re seeing a real movie on F***king telephone!’ It’s so beautiful.”

Said Nicole Kidman on the small screen vs. big screen debate, “As an actor, I get to work in all the mediums. The world is changing, and we need to change with it.” Of utmost importance to the Oscar winner is expanding the ranks of female directors. In quoting Women in Film stats that 2% of all directors in Hollywood are females, Kidman said, “It’s an important thing to keeping saying. We as women need to support the male directors. It’s just the given, and hopefully that will change over time.”

Kidman also added, “We need to make sure films (like Beguiled) don’t get lost. When they don’t have the massive studio and marketing budget, you rely on film festivals. We talk to you (the press) because we want the films to be seen.”

Asked whether she would ever make a $200M Marvel-like movie, Coppola answered, “I love making small low-budget films where I’m allowed to do it in the way I want. When you have the huge franchise, there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, and there’s meetings in conference rooms. Never say never, but I enjoyed making a film like this that’s focused on the acting in one location.”

Focus Features is releasing The Beguiled on June 23.