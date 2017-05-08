UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Former The Bachelor star Chris Soules formally was charged with felony hit and run today in connection with an April 24 crash that left a tractor driver dead in rural Iowa. According to court documents obtained by the Des Moines Register, Soules will be arraigned May 23 in Independence, IA, when he will enter a plea. The Class D felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $7,000 fine. Read details of the case below.

PREVIOUSLY, April 25: Chris Soules, who starred on ABC’s The Bachelor in 2015, has been jailed for leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Iowa’s Buchanan County after authorities say the pickup truck he was driving rear-ended a tractor and sent it into a ditch Monday night. The other driver was died at a local hospital, and court documents say alcoholic beverages or containers were at the scene of crash, local station KWWL-TV reports.

The Iowa State Patrol said Soules fled on foot after the wreck, which occurred around 8:20 PM about 15 miles south of Soules’ farm in Arlington. Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies then arrested him, the station reports. The Buchanan County Attorney told KWWL that authorities later found the pickup involved in the crash at a home where Soules was present and that it took hours to get a search warrant to get him out of the residence.

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home,” Soules’ publicist Stan Rosenfield said in a statement today. “He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

Soules’ bond was set at $10,000, and he made his first court appearance today. His first preliminary hearing is set for May 2.

Soules was the Season 19 star of ABC’s dating competition show, after having finished third on Season 10 of The Bachelorette starring Andi Dorfman in 2014. Soules proposed to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff in the finale. They split about six months later.