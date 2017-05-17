“I’m certain cold-blooded killers walk among us. But this one is different.”

TNT has released its first trailer for The Alienist, the anticipated psychological thriller based on the Anthony Award-winning bestseller by Caleb Carr. Set in 1896 amidst the vast wealth, extreme poverty and technological innovation of New York during the Gilded Age, the series follows the hunt for a serial killer responsible for the gruesome murders of boy prostitutes. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning and Brian Geraghty star. The trailer was first played today during Turner’s upfront presentation in New York City.

The series, currently shooting in Budapest, is helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Jakob Verbruggen (Black Mirror). Douglas Smith, Matthew Shear, Matt Lintz, Robert Wisdom and Q’orianka Kilcher also star.

The series is is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T, with Verbruggen, Cary Fukunaga, Eric Roth, Hossein Amini,, E. Max Frye and Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosal ie Swedlin serving as executive producers and Marshall Persinger as co-executive producer.

