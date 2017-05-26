We’ll be seeing a lot more of Echo in The 100‘s Season 5. Tasya Teles, who has recurred on the CW serialized sci-fi drama since Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season. Echo was last seen in Wednesday’s Season 4 finale escaping Praimfaya with Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) on a rocket to the Ark. When we next see Echo, it will be six years after she blasted off to outer space. Teles’ promotion was first reported by tvguide.com. Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, The 100 is from Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

Floriana Lima, a series regular on the second season of the CW’s Supergirl, will return as a recurring in Season 3. Lima plays Detective Maggie Sawyer, the girlfriend of Alex Danvers, who asked Maggie to marry her at the end of Monday’s season finale. Maggie simply smiled and didn’t give Alex an answer. “We adore Floriana and have loved working with her to tell this inspiring story, “the producers said in a statement. “Although she’s not available to us as a series regular next season, as she’s looking to pursue other opportunities, we’re happy she’ll be returning for multiple episodes in Season 3.” Supergirl returns this fall on the CW.