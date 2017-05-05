UPDATE, 9:15 AM: Disney Channel has set 10 PM Friday, July 21 for the premiere of Raven’s Home.

PREVIOUS, April 4, 12 PM: Disney Channel has ordered That’s So Raven spinoff Raven’s Home, a multi-cam series that continues the story of the award-winning family comedy. Production is scheduled to begin this month in Los Angeles for a scheduled premiere later this year.

The planned sequel originally was announced last year, with series stars Raven-Symoné and Anneliese Van Der Pol attached to reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. Raven announced at the time that she was leaving her then-spot on The View to work on the sequel.

Disney Channel

Rounding out the cast are Issac Brown (black-ish, Miles from Tomorrowland) and Navia Robinson (Being Mary Jane) as Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, respectively, and Jason Maybaum (Superstore) who will play Chelsea’s nine-year-old son Levi. Sky Katz (America’s Got Talent) also joins the cast as Nia’s best friend Tess.

Disney Channel

“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

Geared toward kids 6-14 and their families, the series will pick up with Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

As previously announced, Raven-Symoné will serve as an executive producer on the series. Longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff (Disney Channel’s Best Friends Whenever, Emmy nominees for R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour) will also executive produce.

That’s So Raven was a breakout hit for the network, setting ratings records with its January 2003 premiere, and ran for four seasons and 100 episodes. Nearly 10 years after airing its final episode, the series still delivered 1.057 million total viewers for its midnight telecasts on Disney Channel in 2016.

The original series also broke new ground, with Raven becoming the first African-American woman to have her name in a comedy series title. At age 19, she also was named producer on the series. With That’s So Raven, she won four NAACP Image Awards and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, among others The series also received a primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Children’s Program category.