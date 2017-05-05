UPDATE, 9:15 AM: Disney Channel has set 10 PM Friday, July 21 for the premiere of Raven’s Home.
PREVIOUS, April 4, 12 PM: Disney Channel has ordered That’s So Raven spinoff Raven’s Home, a multi-cam series that continues the story of the award-winning family comedy. Production is scheduled to begin this month in Los Angeles for a scheduled premiere later this year.
The planned sequel originally was announced last year, with series stars Raven-Symoné and Anneliese Van Der Pol attached to reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels. Raven announced at the time that she was leaving her then-spot on The View to work on the sequel.
Rounding out the cast are Issac Brown (black-ish, Miles from Tomorrowland) and Navia Robinson (Being Mary Jane) as Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, respectively, and Jason Maybaum (Superstore) who will play Chelsea’s nine-year-old son Levi. Sky Katz (America’s Got Talent) also joins the cast as Nia’s best friend Tess.
“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.
Geared toward kids 6-14 and their families, the series will pick up with Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.
As previously announced, Raven-Symoné will serve as an executive producer on the series. Longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff (Disney Channel’s Best Friends Whenever, Emmy nominees for R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour) will also executive produce.
That’s So Raven was a breakout hit for the network, setting ratings records with its January 2003 premiere, and ran for four seasons and 100 episodes. Nearly 10 years after airing its final episode, the series still delivered 1.057 million total viewers for its midnight telecasts on Disney Channel in 2016.
The original series also broke new ground, with Raven becoming the first African-American woman to have her name in a comedy series title. At age 19, she also was named producer on the series. With That’s So Raven, she won four NAACP Image Awards and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, among others The series also received a primetime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Children’s Program category.
I’d rather have had a third season of “Best Friends Whenever.”
Best Friends Whenever sucks
I AGREE
Yuck! Best Friends Whenever was terrible show. It got cancelled because nobody was watching that garbage! Good riddance!
This is cool and all, but here’s the important question no one is asking…
What about Cory in the House?
Not to take away from Raven, but what about “Thea” in 1993?
yes
In addition to THEA, what about MELBA in 1986?
Hooray?
Everyone who used to watch that’s so raven is older now why would they make it for kids?
It’s 2017. No one cares about That’s So Raven anymore. Make something original instead of rebooting the past.
i disagree
me too, thats so raven was a great show, i watched it.
SAME HERE
Disney has to try anything at this point. With Liv and Maddie done, none of the shows left have any buzz whatsoever.
These comments are full of sh*t. Since thats so raven no show didnt even tried to touch issues such as fatshaming racism etc. thats so raven thought a lot of lessons and theres more issues to be thought in this generation. Im a 23 yr old guy and ill still watch this show
Yes I agree That’s so Raven did teach a lot of lesson bit I’m not so sure about the idea of two divorced moms is a good idea but then again I’m not a producer nor a writer so what do I know.
*lessons *but
Wow. Divorced moms living together trying to raise their kids on their own. What a novel concept. Why didn’t Fuller House think of this first?
I’ve been waiting for this. I can’t wait for the show!
Me to I can’t either
Both Melba in 1986 and Thea in 1993 are beaten by Julia in 1968, starring Diahann Carroll in the title role.
Yeh, a little research never hurts Diahann Carroll got 3 seasons of JULIA and even saved NBC from Cancelling I DREAM OF JEANNIE as they needed another half hour show to match with.
Hearing this reminds me of what nick did with full house. The also did a sequel to on of there older shows full house where two of the cast original members come back with kids and are living together. Kind of makes me think they are trying to copy. Don’t get me wrong I loved that’s so raven and this sounds cool. Im just saying.
So don’t get your Nickelodeon knickers mixed up with your Netflix knickers.
Separate them before you wash.
You know you’re desperate when you’re rebooting shows that died yesteryear lmao.
Unless they are fudging the girls ages a couple of years older, doesn’t it bother anyone that Raven and Chelsea had kids rather young?
I hope she actually remembers how to be funny instead of the bitter hateful poltical person she became on “The View”. The worst show on daytime TV.
Im still watchin
So is no one gonna point out the fact that whoever that Isaac Brown kid is, he was never on Black-ish and they’re thinking of another black child
He’s on Black-ish. He plays Dre as a kid.