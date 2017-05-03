Oscar winner Anna Paquin and Empire star Terrence Howard will star in an episode of Amazon’s anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. The sci-fi drama hails from Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Bryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV.

Each episode of Electric Dreams will be a stand-alone based on Dick’s shorts stories as adapted by a writers room made up of British and American writers. Paquin and Howard will appear in an episode called “Real Life.” She’ll play Sarah, a policewoman living in the future who shares headspace with George (Howard) a brilliant game designer, as each pursues violent killers whose plans could have shattering consequences. In a race against time, sharing a bond that no one else can see, they learn the very thing that connects them can also destroy them.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is commissioned by Channel 4, which will air the series later this year in the UK, and by Amazon Prime Video for the U.S.