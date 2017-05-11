NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises unveiled today its 2017-18 programming lineup, to feature more than 850 hours of new formats and multiplatform original content. The new primetime programming line-up includes the returning La Reina del Sur, five new mini-series (including one based on the life of music icon Luis Miguel and another about the death of beloved Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla).

On the digital front, the network announced the first-ever virtual reality (VR) experience for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Double Acción 52, as well as its first digital bilingual reality show, the first-ever Hispanic Snapchat show and two multiplatform content collaborations with BuzzFeed.

“Telemundo continues to drive growth in Hispanic media with original content that resonates with today’s Hispanic in the U.S.,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Latinos are evolving and they are influencing our economy and mainstream culture more than ever. Telemundo has evolved with them by offering innovative entertainment, news and sports, fulfilling their growing appetite for quality programming in Spanish across all platforms.”

In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall next Monday, May 15, Telemundo will hold an exclusive evening event for advertising clients and business partners at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom featuring a private concert with global pop star Enrique Iglesias.

Here is the complete programming slate released by Telemundo today:

Telemundo

SUPER SERIES

El Señor de los Cielos (The Lord of the Skies) – Starring Rafael Amaya, Fernanda Castillo, Carmen Aub and Mariana Seoane, the most successful Super Series returns for a sixth season as Aurelio Casillas has recovered all the fortune he lost and finally feels the need to retire. But it’s payback time, the hatred he sowed since he sold his soul to the demon of drug trafficking is now knocking at his door with the face and blood of the many innocent people he destroyed. Aurelio will understand that his riches are an illusion and that after having been the great hunter he was, he will now become the prey. The women he mistreated, the men he betrayed, the political puppets he put in power, and even his own children will turn against him. Has the time come for Aurelio to pay for his sins?

Telemundo

La Reina del Sur (The Queen of the South) – Telemundo’s worldwide success picks up with the return of Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo), who became one of the largest drug traffickers in Spain – La Reina del Sur (Queen of the South). Eight years after disappearing without a trace and living a peaceful, idyllic life in the Italian countryside, Teresa’s past finally catches up with her. She is forced to return to Mexico and the dangerous world of drug trafficking.

Señora Acero, La Coyote (The Acero Dynasty) returns for its fourth season starring Carolina Miranda, Jorge Zarate, Gaby Espino and Luis Ernesto Franco. Vicenta Acero, the most feared and notorious “Coyote” on the U.S.-Mexican border, now faces more enemies, both inside and outside the law, who seek revenge and are willing to do anything to destroy the Acero dynasty.

SERIES

Al Otro Lado del Muro (On the Other Side of the Wall) as the working title suggests, this series that tells the story of two very different women who for their own reasons, have to cross the border from Mexico to the other side. One, Eliza, comes from a humble background, while the other, Sofia, is a prominent figure and the wife of the governor of the state of Puebla. As different as these two women are, they will join forces on the U.S. side of the wall to try to rebuild their lives. Al Otro Lado del Muro will reflect opposite worlds, cultural gaps, different ways of life and the day-to-day life of immigrants who try to make it in a world that is unknown, and sometimes hostile to them.

De Pura Cepa (Of Pure Wine) (WT) tells the story of the Castaño and Montiel families; two hardworking and successful families who have been friends for many years and who share a passion for wine. But their long-time relationship ends with the tragic death of Emilio Castaño in an automobile accident caused by the negligence of his friend, Juanjo Montiel. This unleashes a war between these two families and wineries, exposing their flaws and secrets. It’s a story about real people facing their demons and learning how to defeat them in order to rise again and harvest the best of wines, as authentic and pure as they are.

José José, El Príncipe de la Canción (Jose Jose, The Prince of Song) (WT) This official authorized series tells the real-life story of the life of José José. “El Príncipe de la Canción” (The Prince of Song), a musical icon whose life represents success, love and redemption. His incomparable talent carried him through a melodious, yet stormy life, as it seemed he was predestined to take an important place in the musical history of Mexico and Latin America.

Los Guerrero (The Guerreros) (WT) tells the story of a dysfunctional yet very loving family of five siblings who are left in the U.S. to survive alone after their father passes away and their mother is deported to Mexico. Suddenly their American dream becomes a nightmare of survival. The line between right and wrong becomes blurred as they struggle to make ends meet. Their one ray of hope is Marisol, the middle sister, who through her passion for soccer reignites their belief that dreams can be achieved.

Telemundo

Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso (Without Breasts There Is Paradise) stars Carmen Villalobos, Fabian Rios, Catherine Siachoque, Majida Issa and Carolina Gaitan. Season two picks up after older Catalina (Carmen Villalobos), who everyone believed to be dead for many years, returns. With the help and support of secret agents, Catalina, now an anti-narcotics agent herself, captures and extradites La Diabla to the United States. La Diabla manages to evade authorities and flees to Colombia. Now, Catalina and La Diabla, once inseparable friends, face off as mortal enemies.

MINI-SERIES

El César (Cesar) (WT) follows the official story of Mexico’s legendary and worldwide boxing idol, Julio César Chávez, a man who remained undefeated for 13 years, 11 months and 14 days. Julio César Chávez has everything: family, fame, money and legions of followers. However, his accessibility to the world of drugs, love affairs with Hollywood stars, the highest levels of political power and addictions to alcohol and drugs, will end his career and also almost end his life. The series will bring viewers into the Mexican Grand Champion’s stormy life both inside and outside of the ring, as he walks through the rough path that will eventually lead him to becoming an idol to millions.

El Ganador (The Winner) (WT) is Nicky Jam’s official and authorized true story, from his humble origins in Boston, his turbulent life in the streets full of violence and vices, to his rise to become the King of Reggaeton, one of the most popular musical genres in the world. El Ganador is a story about overcoming obstacles, the pursuit of success and about having to start from zero with everything against you, again and again. It’s about losing everything and recovering it by doing what you love, until fulfilling your dreams.

El Secreto de Selena (Selena’s Secret) (WT), based on the bestselling book by Emmy Award-winning journalist María Celeste Arrarás, tells the revealing story behind the tragic death of beloved Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla. There is no doubt that Yolanda Saldívar pulled the trigger on the superstar, but does anyone know what really happened moments before the crime took place? El Secreto de Selena pulls together the pieces of this puzzle and depicts what really happened on that rainy day in March of 1995.

Luis Miguel (WT) is the official authorized TV series based on the life of the internationally renowned music super star, 10-time Billboard Latin Music Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist. The TV series will have its world premiere on Telemundo and will be produced by Gato Grande Productions. MGM’s President, Television Group and Digital, Mark Burnett, will help develop the series and lead Gato Grande in its first scripted project designed to tackle the growing U.S. Hispanic market.

Partido a Partido (One Game at a Time) (WT) is a thriller that tells the story of a serial killer who assassinates some of the most prominent personalities in the elite world of Spanish professional soccer. It will be up to a young and inexperienced sports journalist, Patricia, to stop him. Patricia is married to Diego, a professional soccer player, who is shot in the middle of a game and is left in a coma. The world of sports is in complete disarray with no clue as to why, until surprisingly, the serial killer contacts Patricia and asks for her to be his voice.

Telemundo

ALTERNATIVE AND LIVE

Don Francisco Te Invita (Don Francisco Invites You) Hosted by international media icon Don Francisco, the Sunday night talk and variety show returns for a new season offering an entertaining mix of interviews, humor, surprises and emotional moments with the most well-known personalities from the world of entertainment.

Gran Oportunidad (The Great Opportunity) (WT), hosted by Raul González, is a competition show in which talent and good humor are the keys to success. Each Sunday, several contestants with unique talent will have the opportunity to impress the judges, become the best of the night and win thousands of dollars. The best contestants of the season will participate in the grand finale in which the winner will take home a cash prize.

Latin American Music Awards The Latin American Music Awards honors artists in the genres of Pop/Rock, Regional Mexican, Urban, Tropical, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, as well as categories for Crossover Artist, Favorite remix, Top Soundtrack, New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

MasterChef Latino sets out to find the best amateur cook whose talent and passion could transform his/her life. Many aspiring chefs will audition before the MasterChef Latino judges, but only a few will make it to boot-camp. There, their culinary skills will be pushed to the limit as only half will be awarded a place in the MasterChef Latino Kitchen, where the competition really heats up. The amateurs are whittled down as they face their toughest challenges yet. It’s a life-changing journey for many, but only one will be crowned MasterChef. Produced by Endemol Shine Latino, a division of Endemol Shine North America, MasterChef is the most successful food format of all time, has been adapted in 51 territories worldwide and has been a primetime hit for over a decade.

Premios Billboard de la Música Latina (Billboard Latin Music Awards) Celebrating 20 years on Telemundo, the Billboard Latin Music Awards is the longest running and most prestigious awards show in the Latin music world, and honors the most popular albums, songs, and performers as determined by actual sales, radio airplay, streaming and social data.

Premios Tu Mundo (Your World Awards) Telemundo’s popular original award show returns for a sixth year. The award show combines the power of television, web, mobile and social media platforms to give fans the final say in everything that moves and inspires them.

UNIVERSO PROGRAMMING

Larrymania Larry Hernandez and family are back for a sixth season with cameras capturing their ups and downs as they navigate life in Larrymania! Last year, the world saw Larry face true hardship, but this only strengthened the bond with his family who supported him through his darkest moments. This year will be the year of new beginnings, for him and his entire family. Larry will find himself embracing the new freedoms in his life, releasing new music, and contemplating life-long commitments.

Telemundo

The Riveras In season 3 of The Riveras, the family is growing and changing. Chiquis is launching her new album and going on tour, but can she balance this heavy workload while nurturing a new romance? Jacquie is also figuring out how to pursue her musical dreams while still being a good mom and wife. Jenicka is exploring careers while Mikey tries to build his own business, and Johnny is graduating a year early from high school and for the first time, has to figure life out on his own without the constant attention of his eldest sister.

“Sons of Anarchy” en Español Season three begins with SAMCRO feeling powerless over Abel’s kidnapping, especially Jax, whose grief sends him into deeper turmoil over his future with the club. The search for Abel sends our guys to Ireland, where Jax faces not only the Irish Republican Army but an untold personal history as well. Meanwhile, Gemma is hit with unexpected news and risks her freedom to deal with it.

“The Walking Dead” en Español Season five weaves together the true motives of the people of Terminus with the fate of the group’s lost members and the hopeful prospect of a cure in Washington, D.C. The group will face new conflicts and obstacles in keeping everyone together and staying alive. Hunt or be hunted. As they continue to fight, Rick Grimes and his band of survivors struggle to hold on to their humanity. They become stripped of security and without a direction for the future, some members are near their breaking points, while others try to grasp on to what little they have left. The line between the living and the dead is starting to blur. Is there anything at this point that could bring them back to life?

DIGITAL

Frente A Frente (Face-Off) (WT) Telemundo partners with BuzzFeed’s Pero Like team to co-create backstage video content from Telemundo’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, Premios Tu Mundo and Latin American Music Awards. Celebrities will face-off in different challenges, skits and more. The video content will be co-distributed across BuzzFeed and Telemundo’s social, digital and OTT platforms for mass scale.

SLS Weekend Wrap (WT) A weekly segment covering the weekend’s biggest news, authentically and fun, co-hosted by Telemundo and BuzzFeed talent. The segment will air on Telemundo first during Suelta La Sopa on Mondays and will feature special digital editions co-distributed by Telemundo and BuzzFeed across their platforms.

Double Acción 52 The network’s real-time media experience app, Double Acción, expands to 52 weeks a year. Through this innovative take on storytelling, fans of Telemundo’s Super Series are able to insert themselves into the action through the app, which offers unique interactions that synch up with the series as it is playing, now all year long. In addition, fans are able to access exclusive content on the app including videos, photos and other interactive content.

Love Clicks 24/7 takes the reality genre to a whole new level for Generation M. Love Clicks 24/7 is a bilingual reality show for the streaming age where three attractive single men will compete in their search for true love. But while the men think they have the upper hand in this search, the tables will turn and the women actually have their pick. However, in the end it is the audience who decides if this couple really clicks and without their votes, even Cupid is left powerless.

Much Ado About Nada Based on initial success of the groundbreaking project Much Ado About Nada, a short-form series that combines Telemundo’s successful original content production and storytelling and BuzzFeed’s expertise in insights-based publishing and distribution, the network has greenlighted a second season of the series.

Snapchat Show Telemundo partners with Snapchat to launch its first-ever Hispanic show. Snapchat Shows are original stand-alone programming produced exclusively for Snapchat by leading TV networks and studios, shot vertically for mobile.

World Cup Party Pack For the first time ever, Telemundo and Tasty partner to provide sports fans a curated “party pack” that includes top recipes, ingredients and related items to host their own fútbol watch party. The customized packs will be available for purchase online and include sponsor products sampling and brand integrations. BuzzFeed and Telemundo will promote the party pack via social video featuring top talent from each network, showcasing their own national pride.

World Cup Virtual Reality On-Demand Experience For the first time ever, a full-service virtual reality app will be available for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The VR app enables fans to enjoy select live matches from a virtual VIP suite through a super wide angle feed, experiencing the best of both worlds: feeling like being at the stadium, while watching the high-quality TV signal. A wide variety of VR content produced for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will be available in the VR app: 2D feeds, 180° views, 360° short-form video content and near-live multi-angle clips. The VR app will be available on multiple mobile platforms as VR headset experiences or non-headset Magic Window.