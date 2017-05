MTV is giving Teen Wolf fans a first look at the final season of the series today, presenting a clip to by cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Shelley Hennig at the MTV Movie & TV Awards festival. Watch the video above.

The final 10 Season 6 episodes air this summer (premiere date to be announced).

This past March, the show filmed its 100th and final episode, wrapping production on the series that began in 2011 and was loosely based on the 1985 movie starring Michael J. Fox.