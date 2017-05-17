TBS and Turner’s digital outfit Super Deluxe are developing a 90-minute late-night block set to debut in the fall, with a lineup from the multiplatform studio focused on comedy ranging from scripted series and docu-series to unconventional creative voices from diverse backgrounds.

The plan is to divide the block into quarter-hours featuring interactive components to further engage Super Deluxe’s mobile-centric demo. The digital outlet averages 40 million unique viewers per month on social media and just passed 1 billion video views since Turner revived the brand last year; it operates as a stand-alone company based in L.A.

The news was announced as part of Turner’s Upfronts presentation to advertisers today in New York.

“With this block, we are combining TBS’ power as America’s most popular comedy network with Super Deluxe’s phenomenally creative output and interactive engagement tools to create a vital new entry in the late-night landscape,” said Brett Weitz, EVP Original Programming for TBS. “The Super Deluxe block will also provide TBS with an enticing new connection point for young adult viewers.”

Said Super Deluxe president Wolfgang Hammer: “As we continue to build Super Deluxe into the entertainment brand of the future, having a regular block on TBS will make us one of the only omniplatform brands to have a meaningful TV presence. We’re not just selling shows. We’re creating series for the largest comedy network in the country. We look forward to showcasing Super Deluxe’s unique brand of original programming on TBS and engaging with viewers through the block’s interactive components.”

Among the projects slated to appear in the late-night block per TBS:

Art Theifs

In this series from creators Joseph Carnegie and Ben Jones and executive producers Angela Petrella and Abso Lutely Productions, two friends try to infiltrate the Los Angeles art scene in the hopes of stealing enough priceless art to buy fast cars and a used hot tub. It’s not long before they find out that art in 2017 isn’t always heist-worthy.

Dummy

This buddy comedy from creator Cody Heller follows an aspiring writer and her boyfriend’s sex doll.

Poundhole

This contemporary take on Soul Train takes place in a surreal underground music club.