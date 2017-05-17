TBS has given greenlights to Close Enough, an animated series from Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel, and an untitled comedy from the trio known as the Dress Up Gang. Both will be part of Turner’s 2017 upfront today in Manhattan.

The 13-episode Close Enough is the first collaboration between corporate siblings Cartoon Network Studios and Studio T. The series is described a surreal take on transitioning from twentysomething to thirtysomething. The show revolves around a married couple juggling such everyday challenges as parenthood, friendship, ham theft, stripper clowns and choosing the right day care.

The Dress Up Gang

The Dress Up Gang’s series is set in a surreal version of Los Angeles, where Donny Divanian and Cory Loykasek are roommates who look out for each other. Donny, a responsible adult with the temperament and outlook of a child, relies on guidance and life advice from Cory, the dad-like thirtysomething who has been crashing on his couch for quite some time. Fellow team member and creator Robb Boardman will make special appearance on the show and also write and direct.

Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim serve as executive producers on the series, which is produced by Absolutely in association with Turner’s Studio T.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add one of animation’s most impressive and popular voices, J.G. Quintel, to our growing slate of animated series,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “J.G. hit the center of the demo target with Regular Show, and we’re counting on him to bring this younger and more engaged audience to our network.” Of the other series, he added: “The Dress Up Gang are experts at mining comedy gold from otherwise serious situations. This new series is another example of how TBS is stretching beyond the confines of television to bring fresh talent and unique comedic voices to our lineup.”

No premiere date was announced for either series.