NBC has renewed new midseason series Taken for a 16-episode second season.

There will be a change at the helm of the thriller drama — a prequel to Luc Besson’s hit movie franchise — with Alex Cary, who developed the TV series adaptation and served as executive producer/showrunner on the first season, departing. Search is underway for a new showrunner.

Parting of the ways is said to be amicable, and I hear the series is expected to tweak its creative direction in the second season, likely adopting more procedural elements in the vein of NBC’s The Blacklist and Blindspot. While a modest ratings performer for a Monday 10 PM drama airing behind The Voice, Taken has been consistent. Additionally, the series, from EuropaCorp TV USA and Universal Television, has done well internationally, making money for NBCU because of its association with the blockbuster global movie franchise. In anticipation of a renewal, the show already had been making if-come deals with writers.

For its 13-episode first season, Taken averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.0 million viewers overall in Live+7, ranking No. 2 among ABC, CBS and NBC in its Monday 10-11 PM slot in adults 18-49, total viewers and most other key measures.

Executive produced by Besson, Taken follows the origin story of younger, hungrier former Green Beret Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) as he deals with a personal tragedy that shakes his world. As he fights to overcome the trauma of the incident and exact revenge, Mills is pulled into a career as a deadly CIA operative, a job that awakens his very particular, and very dangerous, set of skills. In 30 years, this character is destined to become the Bryan Mills in the Taken films starring Liam Neeson.

The cast includes Jennifer Beals, Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, James Landry Hébert and Jose Pablo Cantillo.