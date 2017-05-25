T.J. Miller, who plays the bong-hitting, forward-failing, quasi-entrepreneur Erlich Bachman on HBO’s Silicon Valley, won’t be back for the series’ just-announced fifth season. “The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agree that T.J. will not return for Season 5,” HBO said in a statement.

Miller’s blustery, pompous and hilarious character has been a key part of the Emmy-nominated series since its 2014 launch. But the actor and comic has been busy elsewhere. He is working on films including The Emoji Movie, Walden and Ready Player One, along with booking a stand-up tour that launches August 18. HBO will cull a Funny or Die-produced comedy special from the tour finale in his hometown of Denver.

The news of Miller’s departure comes the same day HBO announced it had renewed the series for a fifth season. The current season comes to a close with the June 25 season finale. (HBO also renewed Veep, for a seventh season, with the same upcoming finale date).

Earlier this month, Miller helped launch the Emoji Movie marketing for Sony Pictures by parasailing onto the Cannes pier to present the clip.

And last December, Miller made news of a different kind when he was arrested for a tussle with an car service driver. He joked about the incident within days when he appeared as host of the Critics Choice Awards on A&E. Though he teased throughout the show that he’d address “the elephant in the room,” he never did.