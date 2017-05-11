For the first time since the NBCUniversal cable network changed its name from Sci Fi to Syfy in 2009, it is changing its logo, introducing a new look and brand refresh ahead of the channel’s 25th anniversary in September.

Syfy, which will unveil its new look to advertisers at the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on Monday before its June 19 rollout on the network, also is expanding its news division SyFy Wire, and adding to its original programming slate.

“I can think of no better occasion than SYFY’s 25th anniversary to get back to our roots, double down on premium original programming, and put fans at the center of everything we do,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “As the only television network dedicated to the genre 24/7, we’re building the ultimate universe for this passionate community to call home.”

The new Syfy logo, which introduces new typeface, was created by Loyal Kaspar, with 72 & Sunny doing the strategic framework.

McCumber, who took over Syfy a little over a year ago, said the goal was to find a logo that could feel at home for the network’s core space, fantasy and comic book programming. “It has has attitude toward it, and it feels like badge you would wear,” he said.

Additionally, Syfy is expanding its editorial division SyFy Wire, which McCumber envisions to be for genre news on Syfy what E! News is for celebrity/entertainment news on sibling E!. SyFy will cover the latest and greatest in genre TV, film, books, comics, gaming and technology, with the goal to eventually migrate to linear TV with a topical show.

On the programming front, Syfy is making a number of announcements. It has picked up David S. Goyer’s Superman prequel Krypton and Happy! a graphic novel adaptation starring Christopher Meloni, to series. In addition, the network has put in development a supernatural thriller based on George R.R. Martin’s (Game of Thrones) novella Nightflyers, joining such other series in the works as Brave New World, Hyperion and Stranger In a Strange Land.