IFC Films has acquired domestic rights to Sweet Virginia, the Jamie M. Dagg thriller that bowed at the Tribeca Film Festival and stars Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, Rosemarie DeWitt and Odessa Young. XYZ Films is handling international sales and will screen the film at the upcoming Cannes market.

Ben and Paul China’s 2012 Black List script centers on a motel owner (Bernthal) with a dark past who unknowingly starts a rapport with a young hitman (Abbott) responsible for a spate of violence that suddenly has gripped a small town.

Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik, Chris Ferguson for Oddfellows and Fernando Loureiro and Roberto Vasconcellos for Exhibit, which also financed. Rian Cahill and Jesse Savath exec produced with XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin and Aram Tertzakian.

IFC Films’ Arianna Bocco brokered the deal with WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers.