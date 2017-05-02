Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Peter Gallagher are joining STXfilms’ comedy sequel A Bad Moms Christmas. The three actresses are playing the moms of the bad moms — Sarandon will play Kathryn Hahn’s character’s mom, and Baranski for Mila Kunis and Hines for Kristen Bell as the clash of the female titans happens this time over the holidays.

Bad Moms, writers/directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, producer Suzanne Todd, and executive producers Bill Block and Mark Kamine are all rejoined on this one. Also starring are returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes along with the previously reported Justin Hartley and then cast newcomer Peter Gallagher.

The logline: “A Bad Moms Christmas follows the under-appreciated and over-burdened young moms as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holidays for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.”

Filming is already underway in Atlanta. The film will be released by STXfilms on Nov. 3, 2017.