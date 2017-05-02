Regina Hall and Split co-star Haley Lu Richardson will star along with James Le Gros, AJ Michalka, Dylan Gelula, Shayna McHayle, Lea DeLaria, Jana Kramer and Brooklyn Decker in Support The Girls, a new indie comedy from writer-director Andrew Bujalski. Shooting is underway in Austin.

Sam Slater will produce for Burn Later Productions alongside Houston King of Houston King Productions, reteaming with Bujalski after they produced his 2015 Sundance pic Results starring Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders and Kevin Corrigan. Jonathan Fryd, Scott Carmel and David Bernon are executive producers.

The plot centers on Lisa Conroy (Hall) who may not love managing the restaurant Double Whammies, but she loves her employees more than anything, not only Danyelle (McHale), and Maci (Richardson) her closest friends, but also her extended family. Unfortunately, the cheap, curmudgeonly owner Ben Cubby (Le Gros) doesn’t care nearly as much, and confronts Lisa when he learns that she’s using the restaurant to raise money for Shaina (Kramer), an employee in legal trouble related to an abusive boyfriend. To get even, the girls decide to sabotage the restaurant on the night of a major mixed martial arts fight.

Hall is repped by ICM Partners and Principato-Young Entertainment, and Richardson by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment and Coast to Coast Talent Group. LeGros is with Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment, AJ Michalka by Gersh and Primary Wave Entertainment. Gelula is represented by CAA and Management 360. McHayle is represented by Kathryn Kenealy and ICM Partners. DeLaria is represented by The Katz Company. Jana Kramer is repped by Primary Wave and WME, and Decker is with Gersh and Authentic Management.

Bujalski is represented by CAA.