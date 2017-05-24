Not a surprise, but it’s official. Mark Sheppard, who recurred since 2009 before being promoted to series regular in Season 10 on the CW’s Supernatural, won’t be returning as a regular for Season 13.

Sheppard’s character Crowley was one of many who died in the finale, sacrificing his own life to seal the rift because worlds. His official departure was made fairly clear in Sheppard’s Tuesday night Instagram post in which he wrote “So to all my #spnfamily everywhere… my crew and my fellow storytellers… thanks for the ride. Time for something new. Even when I lose…”

Supernatural Season 13 premieres this fall on the CW.