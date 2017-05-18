Scooby-Doo is coming to Supernatural. The veteran CW fantasy drama will do a Scooby-focused animated episode in its upcoming Season 13, the network said today during its upfront presentation in New York City.

Characters from the animated cartoon franchise –Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and their talking brown Great Dane Scooby-Doo — solve mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures through a series of antics and missteps. Sounds like a good fit for the series. Supernatural cast members will be playing themselves in an animated version done in the vein of Scooby-Doo and starring Scooby-Doo himself. More details to follow, so stay tuned.