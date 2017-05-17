SundanceTV has acquired U.S. rights to the first season of Australian comedy series Rosehaven and will co-produce Season 2 with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia, SundanceTV said today.

Written, created by and starring Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola, the eight-episode comedy is set in rural Tasmania and revolves around two pals with big plans who find their friendship and sanity put to the test by the eccentric townsfolk of Rosehaven. Season 1 premiered on the ABC Australia in 2016 and will air on SundanceTV later this year. The second season, which will begin filming June 19, will air immediately after the first.

After its linear run, Rosehaven will be streamed on SundanceNow in the U.S. and Canada.

Rosehaven is a What Horse?/Guesswork Television production presented by Screen Tasmania, Screen Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and SundanceTV in association with Film Victoria. Producer is Andrew Walker, with Fiona McConaghy co-producing, and Kevin Whyte exec-producing. Executive Producers for Australian Broadcasting Corporation are Rick Kalowski and Brett Sleigh.