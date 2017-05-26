The 2016-17 TV season is over, so here’s our annual list of summer premiere dates for new series and new seasons of returning shows. The list covers about 300 broadcast, cable and streaming programs bowing from late May through August and some high-profile one-off programs. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the post regularly as more dates are revealed.

May 24:

Dirty Dancing (ABC, new telefilm)

Bakers vs. Fakers (Food Network, Season 2)

Speed Is the New Black (Velocity, new unscripted series)

Moltissimo (Viceland, Season 2)

May 25:

The Red Nose Day Special (NBC, new special)

Beat Shazam (Fox, new game show series)

Love Connection (Fox, game show revival)

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (WE tv, new unscripted series)

May 26:

Bloodline (Netflix, Season 3; final season)

Delicious (Acorn TV, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

May 28:

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network, Season 25)

Expedition Mungo (Animal Planet, new unscripted series)

May 29:

Still Star-Crossed (ABC, new drama series)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 5)

America: Promised Land (History, new miniseries)

800 Words (Acorn TV, Season 2; U.S. premiere)

May 30:

America’s Got Talent (NBC, Season 12)

World of Dance (NBC, new reality competition series; moved from May 8)

House of Cards (Netflix, Season 5)

Animal Kingdom (TNT, Season 2)

Fear Factor (MTV, reality competition series revival)

Man Fire Food (Cooking Channel, Season 6)

Chopped Junior: Champions (Food Network, new cooking competition limited series)

Good Bones (HGTV, Season 2)

Going Cambo (go90, new unscripted series)

May 31:

The Carmichael Show (NBC, Season 2)

MasterChef (Fox, Season 8)

The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (Fox, new cooking competition series)

Big Star Little Star (USA Network, new game show series)

Kingdom (Audience Network, Season 3)

Brother vs. Brother (HGTV, Season 5)

June 1:

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night (ABC, Season 10; airs after each game of the NBA Finals)

Nashville (CMT, Season 5B)

NashChat (CMT, Season 1B)

Beach Bites with Katie Lee (Cooking Channel, Season 2)

Bringing Up Bates (Up TV, Season6)

Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (Seeso, Season 3)

June 2:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 6)

Flaked (Netflix, Season 2)

Inspector Gadget (Netflix, Season 3)

70th annual Peabody Awards (PBS/Fusion, awards special)

Earthworks (Viceland, new miniseries)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt (HLN, new true-crime series)

My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV, Season 2)

Date My Dad (Up TV, new comedy series)

A Little Too Farr (go90, new unscripted series)

June 3:

In an Instant (ABC, Season 3)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Disney Channel, new animated kids series)

Copycat Killers (Reelz, Season 2)

House Hunters Renovation (HGTV, Season 5)

June 4:

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly (NBC, new newsmagazine series)

I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime, new comedy series)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 3)

Food Network Star (Food Network, Season 11)

Xtreme Waterparks (Travel Channel, Season 7)

Beach Hunters (HGTV, new unscripted series)

Mexico Life (HGTV, Season 2)

Decker: Unsealed (Adult Swim, Season 2)

June 5:

Shadowhunters (Freeform, Season 2B)

Stitchers (Freeform, Season 3)

Daytime Divas (VH1, new comedy series)

Incredible Edible America with the Dunhams (Food Network, new unscripted series)

The Heart Guy (Acorn TV, new drama series; U.S. premiere)

Count Arthur Strong (Acorn TV, Season 3)

June 6:

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, new late-night comedy series)

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, Season 9B)

Ink Master: Shop Wars (Spike, Season 9)

Devil’s Canyon (Discovery, new unscripted series)

States of Undress (Viceland, Season 2)

The Profit (CNBC, Season 5)

I Am Homicide (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

June 7:

2017 CMT Music Awards (CMT, awards special)

Little Women: Atlanta: Monie Gets Married (Lifetime, new unscripted series)

Nashville Flipped (DIY, Season 2)

Nightcap (Pop, Season 2)

June 8:

Queen of the South (USA Network, Season 2)

Man at Arms (El Rey Network, new unscripted series)

Sin City Justice (Investigation Discovery, new unscripted series)

American Boyband (Viceland, new unscripted series)

King of the Road (Viceland, Season 2)

Party Legends (Viceland, Season 2)

June 9:

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix, Season 5)

My Only Love Song (Netflix, new drama series)

Dark Matter (Syfy, Season 3)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Season 2)

June 10:

Orphan Black (BBC America, Season 5; final season)

For Better or Worse (OWN, Season 6; final season)

Idiotsitter (Comedy Central, Season 2, Episodes 1-4)

My Big Bollywood Wedding (Smithsonian Channel, new unscripted series)

Tiny House Nation (FYI, Season 5)

Zombie House Flipping (FYI, Season 2)

June 11:

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, Season 3)

Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (ABC, new game show series)

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Season 2)

American Grit (Fox, Season 2)

The 70th annual Tony Awards (CBS, awards special)

Claws (TNT, new dramedy series)

Barnwood Builders (DIY, Season 5)

The Big Fat Truth (Z Living, new unscripted series)

June 12:

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, Season 6)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge (NBC, Season 2)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, Cycle 14)

Superhuman (Fox, new competition series)

The Putin Interviews (Showtime, new miniseries)

Counting On (TLC, Season 3)

June 13:

Face Off (Syfy, Season 12)

June 14:

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Season 2B)

Blood Drive (Syfy, new drama series)

Homestead Rescue (Discovery, Season 2)

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery, Season 7)

Amazing Monkeys (Smithsonian Channel, new documentary series)

Emogenius (GSN, new game show series)

June 15:

The Tunnel: Sabotage (PBS, Season 2)

Alone (History, Season 4)

June 16:

The Ranch (Netflix, Season 3)

World of Winx (Netflix, Season 2)

Remember Me (PBS, new drama series)

The Great British Baking Show (PBS, Season 4)

June 17:

Turn: Washington’s Spies (AMC, Season 4; final season)

Idiotsitter (Comedy Central, Season 2, Episodes 5-7)

Ghost Adventures (Travel Channel, Season 15)

June 18:

America’s War on Drugs (History, new limited series)

Grantchester (PBS, Season 3)

My Mother and Other Strangers (PBS, Season 1; U.S. premiere)

Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level (Comedy Central, new stand-up comedy series)

Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central, Season 2)

June 19:

Reno, Set, Go! (Discovery Family, new unscripted series)

Loch Ness (Acorn TV, new drama series)

June 20:

Wrecked (TBS, Season 2)

Queen Sugar (OWN, Season 2)

The Haves and Have Nots (OWN, Season 5)

The Story of China (PBS, new miniseries)

El Señor de los Cielos (Telemundo, Season 5 )

Play by Play (go90, new comedy series)

June 21:

Little Big Shots: Forever Young (NBC, Season 2)

America’s War on Drugs (History, new limited documentary series)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, Season 3B)

Outrageous Acts of Danger (TruTV, new unscripted series)

June 22:

Hollywood Game Night (NBC, Season 5)

The Wall (NBC, Season 2)

The Night Shift (NBC, Season 4)

Boy Band (ABC, new singing competition series)

The Gong Show (ABC, talent competition series revival)

The Mist (Spike, new drama series)

June 23:

GLOW (Netflix, new comedy series)

Free Rein (Netflix, new drama series)

Playing House (USA Network, Season 3)

Top Secret Swimming Holes (Travel Channel, new unscripted series)

BIG3 (FS1, new sports league)

June 25:

Preacher (AMC, Season 2; moves to regular time slot on June 26)

Power (Starz, Season 4)

Hotel Transylvania: The Series (Disney Channel, new animated series)

Prime Suspect 1973 (PBS, new drama series)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC, Season 2)

June 26:

POV (PBS, Season 30)

June 27:

I Am Jazz (TLC, Season 3)

June 28:

Big Brother (CBS, Cycle 18)

Hood Adjacent with James Davis (Comedy Central, new comedy series)

Younger (TV Land, Season 3)

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. (A&E Network, new miniseries)

Broadchurch (BBC America, Season 3; final season)

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC, Season 3)

Cleverman (SundanceTV, Season 2)

Huang’s World (Viceland, Season 4)

June 29:

Zoo (CBS, Season 3)

Battle of the Network Stars (ABC, celebrity competition series revival)

Who Killed Tupac? (A&E Network, new limited series)

WAGS Miami (E!, Season 2)

June 30:

Masters of Illusion (The CW, Season 6)

Gypsy (Netflix, new drama series)

Little Witch Academia (Netflix, new animated series)

Killjoys (Syfy, Season 3)

All or Nothing (Amazon, Season 2)

Danger & Eggs (Amazon, new animated series)

June TBA:

Another Period (Comedy Central, Season 3)

Untitled Ricky Martin Project (VH1, new unscripted series)

Winsanity (GSN, Season 2)

Complex Closets (go90, new unscripted series)

July 3:

Tiny Paradise (HGTV, new unscripted series)

July 5:

Snowfall (FX, new drama series)

July 6:

Life of Kylie (E!, new unscripted series)

July 7:

Louisiana Flip N Move (DIY, Season 2)

July 9:

Candy Crush (CBS, new game show series)

The Defiant Ones (HBO, new documentary limited series)

One Night Only: Alec Baldwin (Spike, new comedy tribute special)

Famously Single (E!, Season 2)

July 10:

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 4)

Will (TNT, new drama series)

July 11:

The Bold Type (Freeform, new drama series)

The Fosters (Freeform, Season 5)

You Can Do Better (TruTV, Season 2)

Still the King (CMT, Season 2)

Rustic Renovation (DIY, new unscripted series)

Fluffy’s Food Adventures (Fuse, new food travelogue series)

The Hollywood Puppet Sh!t Show (Fuse, new comedy series)

July 12:

Salvation (CBS, new drama series)

Suits (USA Network, Season 7)

I’m Sorry (TruTV, new comedy series)

Listed Sisters (HGTV, Season 2)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling (HGTV, Season 7)

Amazing Space (DIY, new unscripted series)

The 2017 ESPYs (ESPN, awards special)

July 13:

Hooten & the Lady (The CW, new action-adventure series)

Flulanthropy (Seeso, new hybrid comedy series)

July 14:

Friends From College (Netflix, new comedy series)

July 15:

The Vanilla Ice Project (DIY, Season 3)

July 16:

Game of Thrones (HBO, Season 7)

The Strain (FX, Season 4; final season)

Human Prey (Animal Planet, Season 2)

Island Hunters (HGTV, Season 3)

June 17:

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars (Disney XD, Season 4)

July 18:

Being Mary Jane (BET, Season 4B)

Shooter (USA Network, Season 2)

July 20:

Flip or Flop Atlanta (HGTV, new unscripted series)

Desert Flippers (HGTV, Season 2)

July 21:

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel, new sequel comedy series)

Something’s Killing Me (HLN, new investigative series)

July 23:

Insecure (HBO, Season 2)

Ballers (HBO, Season 3)

Shark Week (Discovery, Season 3o)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (HGTV, Season 16)

July 24:

Midnight, Texas (NBC, new drama series)

Somewhere Between (ABC, new drama series)

July 25:

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Travel Channel, Season 10)

July 27:

HarmonQuest (Seeso, Season 2)

July 28:

Room 104 (HBO, new comedy anthology series)

Treehouse Masters (Animal Planet, Season 9)

July 29:

Pit Bulls & Parolees (Animal Planet, Season 9)

July 31:

House Hunters Family (HGTV, new unscripted series)

July TBA:

Darkness (Discovery, new survival competition series)

Janet King (Acorn TV, Season 3)

August 1:

Manhunt: Unabomber (Discovery, new anthology series)

August 2:

The Sinner (USA, new drama series)

August 3:

Mysteries at the Museum (Travel Channel, Season 13)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT, Season 12)

I Love Kellie Pickler (CMT, Season 3)

What Would Diplo Do? (Viceland, new comedy series)

Nuts + Bolts (Viceland, new unscripted series)

August 5:

The Dead Files (Travel Channel, Season 7)

August 6:

Ray Donovan (Showtime, Season 5)

Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark Channel, Season 2)

August 7:

Culinary Genius (Syndicated, new cooking series)

DIY Network Ultimate Retreat (DIY, Season 2)

August 8:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 4)

Difficult People (Hulu, Season 3)

Hard Knocks (HBO, Season 12)

The Last Shot (Viceland, new documentary series)

August 9:

The Story of Diana (ABC, new miniseries)

Mr. Mercedes (Audience Network, new drama series)

August 10:

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update (NBC, new limited comedy series)

First in Human (Discovery, new documentary series)

August 12:

Rescue Dog to Super Dog (Animal Planet, new unscripted series)

August 13:

Get Shorty (Epix, new comedy series)

Caribbean Life (HGTV, Season 9)

August 14:

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, time slot premiere)

August 16:

Marlon (NBC, new comedy series)

’90s House (VH1, new unscripted series)

August 17:

Tiny House, Big Living (DIY, Season 5)

August 18:

Marvel’s The Defenders (Netflix, new miniseries)

August 20:

Episodes (Showtime, Season 5; final season)

The Last Ship (TNT, Season 5)

Endeavour (PBS, Season 4)

Food Paradise (Travel Channel, Season 11)

August 23:

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 21)

Broad City (Comedy Central, Season 4)

August 24:

WAGS LA (E!, Season 3)

There’s… Johnny! (Seeso, new comedy series)

August 25:

Disjointed (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Tick (Amazon Prime, new superhero series)

August TBA:

Baller Wives (VH1, new unscripted series; working title)

Man vs. Food (Travel Channel, Season 5; unscripted series revival)

19-2 (Acorn TV, Season 4)

The Good Karma Hospital (Acorn TV, new drama series)

Summer TBA:

Hypnotize Me (Fox, new game show series)

Vice Principals (HBO, Season 2; final season)

Ozark (Netflix, new drama series)

The Nineties (CNN, new limited unscripted series)

DuckTales (Disney XD, animated series reboot)

Misfit Garage (Discovery, Season 5)

Carspotting (Discovery, new unscripted series)

Garage Rehab (Discovery, new unscripted series)

Play by Play (go90, new comedy series)

Zac and Mia (go90, new drama series)

Internet Famous with Poppy (Snapchat, Season 3)

Swag-A-Saurus with James Davis (Snapchat, Season 8)

Knock’d (Snapchat, new comedy series)

Unsend (Snapchat, new comedy series)

Void (Snapchat, new comedy series)