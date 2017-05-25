Suits creator/executive producer Aaron Korsh has closed a new two-year overall deal with Universal Cable Productions, the studio behind the hit USA drama series Suits. Korsh, who had been under an overall deal at UCP since December 2012, will continue as showrunner on Suits, which is returning for a seventh season in July. Under the pact, he also will shepherd the planned Suits spinoff, starring Gina Torres as her Suits character Jessica Pearson, and will develop new projects.
A Wharton grad and former investment banker, Korsh began his career in television as a PA on CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond before landing staff writer gigs on The Deep End and Notes From the Underbelly. He started as co-executive producer on his USA legal buddy drama Suits, quickly getting promoted to executive producer and showrunner.
Six seasons in, Suits, USA’s longest-running current series, is also the network’s most watched. In the March 1 Season 6 finale, Ross (Patrick J. Adams) finally became a licensed lawyer with help from Jessica, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) took over Specter-Litt as managing partner, and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) declared she wanted more. (For a finale post-mortem, read my Q&A with Korsh.)
Suits‘ seventh season, featuring new cast addition Dulé Hill and guest appearances by Torres, kicks off on July 12, with its milestone 100th episode set for August 30.
Korsh is repped by ICM Partners, manager Dennis Kim and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.
A little late, I’m currently on season 2 of suits, and all of the above is exciting news! Will tune in for the spin off- Jessica Pearson is truly a strong *equal* character- who just happen to be a woman. I hope they won’t change that in the spin off.