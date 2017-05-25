Suits creator/executive producer Aaron Korsh has closed a new two-year overall deal with Universal Cable Productions, the studio behind the hit USA drama series Suits. Korsh, who had been under an overall deal at UCP since December 2012, will continue as showrunner on Suits, which is returning for a seventh season in July. Under the pact, he also will shepherd the planned Suits spinoff, starring Gina Torres as her Suits character Jessica Pearson, and will develop new projects.

A Wharton grad and former investment banker, Korsh began his career in television as a PA on CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond before landing staff writer gigs on The Deep End and Notes From the Underbelly. He started as co-executive producer on his USA legal buddy drama Suits, quickly getting promoted to executive producer and showrunner.