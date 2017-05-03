STXfilms formally handed over the marketing reins to Eddie Egan who had been working there since Jack Pan left the post last year. They have officially named him President of domestic marketing and, in addition, hired Universal Pictures publicity executive Alissa Grayson as co-President of domestic marketing. Grayson, who leaves the studio after 22 years, will report to Egan who reports to Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

Together, the two will co-run STXfilms’ marketing division and oversee the staff that includes creative advertising, research, digital marketing, public relations, promotions, events, and media and innovation. They will work together on a number of upcoming films including the sequel to Bad Moms (Bad Moms Christmas) and EuropaCorp.’s Valerian, Renegades and The Foreigner and Den of Thieves. They will also work with Oren Aviv (who is very strong in marketing) on the STXfilms franchise film hopeful Ugly Doll.

Grayson, who is married to STXfilms distribution head Kevin Grayson, joins STXfilms after serving as EVP of publicity and having spearheaded campaigns for Despicable Me, Fast & Furious, Pitch Perfect, and Bourne, as well as Les Miserables and Steve Jobs, and the comedies Trainwreck, Ted, Bridesmaids, and Neighbors.

Egan is a very well-known and respected marketing executive around town, having last served as Universal’s President of marketing and as President of worldwide marketing for Illumination Entertainment, where he was instrumental in launching the global blockbuster franchise Despicable Me. He also held senior marketing and publicity roles at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox and Paramount Pictures.

Among his many campaigns were for the films Bridesmaids, Mamma Mia!, Wanted, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, King Kong, A Beautiful Mind, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, The Fast and the Furious and its first four sequels, The Mummy and its first two sequels, and Apollo 13 and Babe.