STX has closed a deal for U.S. rights to I Feel Pretty, a Cannes acquisitions deal that sources said is in the $15 million range, with a commitment for a wide release on 2,000 screens through STXfilms. This shapes up as one of the biggest acquisitions of a film package during the Cannes market that is winding toward a close. The film marks the directorial debut of successful screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. STX will distribute in the United States.

Schumer will play an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

It is the second big Cannes deal for STX, which acquired overseas territories on the Ridley Scott directed Getty kidnap drama All The Money In The World. UTA Independent brokered the deal.

I Feel Pretty to STX's growing list of female-driven comedies. Abby and Marc are among my favorite comedy screenwriters working today and they have a fantastic vision as directors for this film." "Amy is a spectacularly talented comedienne and actress and this story could not be more perfectly suited to her incisive observational skills and humor," said STXfilms chief Adam Fogelson . "We are excited to be working with her and we love adding to STX's growing list of female-driven comedies. Abby and Marc are among my favorite comedy screenwriters working today and they have a fantastic vision as directors for this film."

Schumer wrote and starred in the hit comedy Trainwreck and can currently be seen opposite Goldie Hawn in Snatched. She will next be featured in Thank You for Your Service from director Jason Hall. Kohn and Silverstein’s credits as a writing team include such successful comedies as Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not That Into You, The Vow and How to Be Single. Voltage will finance the film and is currently selling international distribution rights. Kohn and Silverstein are represented by UTA and Management 360 and SOWD. McG and Mary Viola are represented by WME and Management 360 as well as SOWD. Schumer is represented by UTA and Carrie Byalick at B Company and Schreck Rose.