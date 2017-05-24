As part of a global initiative spearheaded by Vivdendi and Red Bull, Vivendi’s Studiocanal and Universal Music Group have entered a co-development partnership with Red Bull’s Terra Mater Film Studios. The plan is to create distinctive and authored commercial feature films with a strong European narrative designed for the global marketplace. Studiocanal will handle international distribution of projects developed under the pact. Universal Music Group will handle all music partnerships. The alliance looks to capitalize on the combined creative strengths, knowledge and reach of European major Studiocanal, music giant UMG and Terra Mater which recently produced Oscar shortlisted documentary The Ivory Game.

IMAX IMAX has entered a joint revenue share agreement with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé which is the largest exhibitor in France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The deal is for six new IMAX theaters in France and Holland. Five will be added to the the Gaumont Pathé circuit in France, and one in to its network in Holland. The agreement follows a five-theater deal from the end of 2016, and brings Gaumont Pathé’s total IMAX commitment to 28 (currently 17 in France, seven in the Netherlands and four in Switzerland which are either operational or contracted to open).