Barbra Streisand paused during her standing-room-only concert in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center tonight to shine a spotlight on an audience member seated near the stage: Hillary Clinton.

According to a video tweeted by one nearby concertgoer (see below), Streisand gave a full-throated introduction to “our groundbreaking First Lady, senator from New York, Secretary of State, and the winner of our country’s popular vote, Hillary Rodham Clinton!” With husband Bill Clinton next to her, Clinton smiled and briefly stood to wave in acknowledgement of the crowd’s loud ovation.

While it made sense that Streisand, an ardent supporter and fundraiser for Clinton, would want to give her a shout-out, the very public moment attested to Clinton’s higher profile of late. After initially laying low after her agonizing defeat in last November’s presidential election, Clinton proclaimed in March that she was “ready to come out of the woods.” The night at the concert followed a surprise appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival and an on-stage interview with CNN’s Cristiane Amanpour last week at the Women for Women International event in New York.

Streisand, who turned 75 last month, opened her current U.S. tour on Thursday night at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum. During the show, she offered an emotional tribute to her late manager, Hollywood super-agent Sandy Gallin, who died in April.