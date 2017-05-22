Streaming indie film service Fandor has named actor Jared Leto as its chief creative officer.

An initial report on the move posted on Facebook by Chairman Chris Kelly and CEO Larry Aidem said Leto’s company VyRT, a hybrid streaming/social media site he founded in 2011, will be part of the new arrangement. “As a longtime Fandor subscriber, I developed a special appreciation for their distinctive programming and recommendation engine,” Leto said in a statement. “Specifically, the ‘human element’ that sets Fandor apart from so many other services in this space, most of which are purely algorithmic.”

The company faces considerable competition in the streaming space, but it has made some moves since Aidem succeeded Ted Hope as CEO in the fall of 2015. (Hope is now at Amazon.) Later in 2015, Chairman Chris Kelly, formerly Facebook’s general counsel, announced that Fandor had completed a $7 million round of funding with premium cable network Starz as the lead investor.

Fandor features a rotating selection from its library of some 6,000 features and shorts in its subscription apps for Android, iOS and connected-TV devices like Roku and Chromecast. Last fall it also rolled out on Amazon Channels, giving it access to tens of millions of potential subscribers.

Leto’s appointment was derided in some corners of Movie Twitter. “Just deleted the fandor app off my phone and then threw my phone in the trash and then threw the trash into the ocean,” tweeted David Ehrlich of IndieWire in one typical response. “In DC’s wildest move yet,” joked New York Times critic Glenn Kenny, “Fandor becomes the official streaming service of Bizarro World.”