Amazon will bring Steven Soderbergh’s new Channing Tatum heist comedy Logan Lucky to its Prime Video customers during the movie’s exclusive first-run US streaming window, Amazon said today.

Logan Lucky hits theaters August 18, 2017 and is expected to be released on Prime Video during the first quarter of 2018. Amazon has signed an exclusive two-year first-look deal with Soderbergh’s Fingerprint Releasing on theatrical film projects.

Soderbergh formed film distributor Fingerprint with Dan Fellman, former President of Domestic Distribution for Warner Bros., with Amazon providing strategic P&A financing to augment the marketing of Fingerprint’s theatrical releases.

“The deal with Amazon is the final, crucial piece of the puzzle,” says Soderbergh. “The scale of this endeavor required a fearless, flexible co-conspirator, and Amazon has shown they have the appetite and vision to help us navigate these semi-unchartered waters. I’m both relieved and excited, which is one of my favorite states of being.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Fingerprint Releasing team,” said Jason Ropell, Amazon’s Vice President of World Wide Movies. “The combination of a pioneering director, a compelling script and an A-list cast made this an easy decision. We strive to work with partners who bring innovative ideas to our service; with Fingerprint Releasing, Steven is creating a new paradigm for indies which can seriously compete with major studios on director and star-driven projects, and we’re excited to support that vision.”

Logan Lucky, written by Rebecca Blunt, stars Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers who, along with sister Mellie (Riley Keough), team up with accomplice Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) to execute an elaborate robbery during the year’s biggest NASCAR race. Costars include Seth MacFarlane, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, Katie Holmes and Sebastian Stan, among others. NASCAR drivers make cameo appearances.

The film, which ends Soderbergh’s self-imposed four-year retirement, is produced by Gregory Jacobs, Mark Johnson, Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum, and executive produced by Michael Polaire, Dan Fellman, and NASCAR’s Zane Stoddard. Other companies partnering with Fingerprint on the film’s US distribution include Bleecker Street and Universal Home Entertainment. FilmNation Entertainment is handling the film’s international deals.