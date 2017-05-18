Steve Ross, a top licensing exec who held positions at Fox Networks Group, News Corporation, 20th Century Fox Film Corp and Mattel, has just been hired at Hearst Magazines as VP/Global Chief licensing director. He starts immediately and is responsible for the licensing of new consumer products initiatives, retail merchandising and e-commerce, brand migration including location-based and live events, and franchise development for Hearst’s portfolio.

Hearst

That portfolio contains Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Harper’s BAZAAR and Seventeen worldwide, Car and Driver, Country Living, ELLE, Good Housekeeping, House Beautiful, Marie Claire, Popular Mechanics, Road & Track, Town & Country, VERANDA and Woman’s Day in the U.S.

He reports to Donna Kalajian Lagani, SVP/publishing director and chief revenue officer of Cosmopolitan and Seventeen.

Prior to his role at Hearst, Ross led Fox Networks Group’s sales solutions marketing efforts as the head of brand integration. Before that, he held senior operating roles at News Corporation, 20th Century Fox Film Corp and Mattel, building global franchise brands for such IPs as The Simpsons, Star Wars, Ice Age, Titanic, Hot Wheels, American Girl and Barbie.

He also worked in publicity for the Los Angeles Dodgers and held leadership positions with marketing agencies Young & Rubicam/WCJ and the Interpublic Group.