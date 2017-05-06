Louise Linton, the actress-fiancee of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, proclaimed on Facebook today that she is the new CEO of Dune Entertainment. The Hollywood finance company is among the many Mnuchin said he would divest his interest in after being confirmed for the Trump administration post.

If true (the job title is already on Linton’s IMDb profile), the appointment could raise eyebrows over a potential conflict of interest. In a January letter to the Assistant General Counsel for the ethics department of the Treasury, Mnuchin promised to divest his interests in 42 companies — many in the media and entertainment sector including Dune — saying “I will not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter that to my knowledge has a direct and predictable effect on the financial interests of the entity until I have divested it, unless I first obtain a written waiver. …”

The Treasury department was closed at press time, so it’s unclear whether Mnuchin received such a waiver in this case.

Linton, 35, the Scottish-born actress who could be seen behind Mnuchin during his Senate confirmation hearings often looking into the camera (hey, she’s an actress), announced the appointment on Facebook where she also touted Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, which Dune had a hand in financing.

Here’s the post:

Last year, Linton got in a bit of trouble over her memoir In Congo’s Shadow: One Girl’s Perilous Journey To The Heart Of Africa. The veracity of the claims in the book, co-written with author Wendy Holden, was called into question when journalists investigated and found what she had written to be misrepresented, exaggerated or even false.