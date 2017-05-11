Good morning everyone, and please don’t look at me much less speak to me. Such was the gist of Steve Harvey’s quickly infamous internal memo that should be filed under How Not To Endear Yourself To Staffers.
Harvey, who is moving his revamped daytime talk show from Chicago to California, seems to have angered at least some of the Windy City crew he’ll leave behind. Apparently one such person leaked an old Harvey memo to a local media blog in Chicago, and the persona of Harvey contained therein isn’t exactly a man of the people.
“I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway,” Harvey wrote in his instructional memo to Steve Harvey show staff at the beginning of the fifth, and final, season in Chicago, “and do not attempt to walk with me.”
Certainly few will be walking with the boss from Chicago to L.A., where Harvey will produce Steve, his new daily syndicated show with IMG (distribution by NBCUniversal Domestic Television) for a September bow.
As a parting gift, someone apparently on the Chicago staff sent Chicago blogger Robert Felder this message from the boss delivered to staff at the start of the now-ended season. In fairness, Harvey is a very busy man, with the talk show, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, NBC’s Little Big Shots and a possible in-the-works Showtime at the Apollo revival. None of which is likely to soothe the hurt feelings of the out-of-work Chicago crew.
Here’s Harvey’s email, as first reported by Chicago blogger Robert Feder and now gone viral. CAPS and attitude are Harvey’s.
“Good morning, everyone. Welcome back.
I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show.
There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.
Do not come to my dressing room unless invited.
Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED.
My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me.
I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.
You must schedule an appointment.
I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE.
Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell.
I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day.
Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.
I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me.
If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you.
Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.
Thank you all,
Steve Harvey”
Wow… here’s yet another Hollywood type who is just too goddam important to be bothered by the commoners. Whatever. If I had gotten this letter from him I wouldn’t want to speak with him again. He’s so full of himself.
Add this to the “Steve Harvey is a jerk” pile, along with that horrible Asian men ‘joke’ earlier in the year.
Ha! So happy this has leaked out. Steve is the worst. It’s about time more people knew it.
This doesn’t sound bad at all. It sounds like a guy who has been too lenient for too long and is at the end of his rope, tired of people taking up every second of his day. Pretty understandable. Tough to know what went down from this memo, but it is clearly reactionary, not proactive.
There is literally nothing wrong with this.
Well at least he said please.
Passive aggressive much Big Steve (assuming this memo is legit)!? How about assembling staff in person like a real man and air our your personal shit. Peace. LIttle Big Shit (I mean Shot).