Good morning everyone, and please don’t look at me much less speak to me. Such was the gist of Steve Harvey’s quickly infamous internal memo that should be filed under How Not To Endear Yourself To Staffers.

Harvey, who is moving his revamped daytime talk show from Chicago to California, seems to have angered at least some of the Windy City crew he’ll leave behind. Apparently one such person leaked an old Harvey memo to a local media blog in Chicago, and the persona of Harvey contained therein isn’t exactly a man of the people.

“I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway,” Harvey wrote in his instructional memo to Steve Harvey show staff at the beginning of the fifth, and final, season in Chicago, “and do not attempt to walk with me.”

Certainly few will be walking with the boss from Chicago to L.A., where Harvey will produce Steve, his new daily syndicated show with IMG (distribution by NBCUniversal Domestic Television) for a September bow.

As a parting gift, someone apparently on the Chicago staff sent Chicago blogger Robert Felder this message from the boss delivered to staff at the start of the now-ended season. In fairness, Harvey is a very busy man, with the talk show, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud, NBC’s Little Big Shots and a possible in-the-works Showtime at the Apollo revival. None of which is likely to soothe the hurt feelings of the out-of-work Chicago crew.

Here’s Harvey’s email, as first reported by Chicago blogger Robert Feder and now gone viral. CAPS and attitude are Harvey’s.