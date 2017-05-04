After #FireColbert trended on social media for the better part of Tuesday and amid continued attacks from various media outlets and politicians today, Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday’s Late Show acknowledging that some of his language toward President Donald Trump in his fiery Monday monologue was rougher than it needed to be, saying, “For the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero.”
For two days now, the CBS late-night host has been taking incoming from both the left and the right. Monday’s monologue tirade, in response to Trump’s interview insults of CBS newsman John Dickerson, have been blasted as both inappropriately vulgar attacks on the White House and homophobic.
In Monday’s monologue, Colbert said in his opening, “Let me introduce you to something we call The Tiffany Way. When you insult one member of the CBS family you insult us all.”
Then he got down to business, saying:
“Mr. Trump, I love your presidency. I call it Disgrace the Nation.”
“You’re not the POTUS; you’re the BLOTUS. You’re a regular Gorge Washington.”
“Sir, you a track more skinheads than free Rogaine.”
“You have more people marching against you than cancer.”
“You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.”
Here’s what Colbert said in tonight’s show, in a transcript obtained from CBS:
Welcome to “The Late Show.” I’m your host, Stephen Colbert.
Still? I am still the host?
I’m still the host!!
Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.
So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.
No Comments