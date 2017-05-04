After #FireColbert trended on social media for the better part of Tuesday and amid continued attacks from various media outlets and politicians today, Stephen Colbert opened Wednesday’s Late Show acknowledging that some of his language toward President Donald Trump in his fiery Monday monologue was rougher than it needed to be, saying, “For the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero.”

For two days now, the CBS late-night host has been taking incoming from both the left and the right. Monday’s monologue tirade, in response to Trump’s interview insults of CBS newsman John Dickerson, have been blasted as both inappropriately vulgar attacks on the White House and homophobic.

In Monday’s monologue, Colbert said in his opening, “Let me introduce you to something we call The Tiffany Way. When you insult one member of the CBS family you insult us all.”

Then he got down to business, saying:

“Mr. Trump, I love your presidency. I call it Disgrace the Nation.”

“You’re not the POTUS; you’re the BLOTUS. You’re a regular Gorge Washington.”

“Sir, you a track more skinheads than free Rogaine.”

“You have more people marching against you than cancer.”

“You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.”

Here’s what Colbert said in tonight’s show, in a transcript obtained from CBS: