On the day President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey as Comey was investigating whether the Trump campaign cozied up to the Russians during the election, Late Show host Stephen Colbert celebrated the 20th anniversary of his late night career with Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Ed Helms and Robb Corddry – Steve Carell was not available.

In a flashback, he reminisced about his last day as one of Stewart’s correspondents in The Daily Show breakroom, circa 2005, as he headed to The Colbert Report.

“My final day, so many memories. But there comes a time when a man has to do something completely different: the same character, half an hour later, half a block away. Courage.”

Bee, sporting 80’s big hair and disco jacket, questioned Colbert’s decision to leave The Daily Show “right in the middle of the George W. Bush administration, cautioning, “there’s never going to be another president this good for comedy. This guy does something ridiculous at least once a month!”