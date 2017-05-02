Stephen Colbert had many things to say to President Donald Trump on Monday night’s Late Show, hours after CBS news played an interview in which Trump insulted John Dickerson more than once.

During the interview, which was supposed to mark the real estate developer turned reality TV star’s first 100 days in the White House, Trump accused Dickerson of spreading “fake news,” and said he liked to call Dickerson’s Sunday Beltway show Deface the Nation.

Dickerson declined to wilt when Trump make dismissive remarks while dancing around the question as to whether he continues to stand by his unsubstantiated claim he was wiretapped by President Obama during the election. Trump insisted they were each entitled to their opinion on the subject, to which Dickerson responded he wanted Trump’s thoughts because he’s the POTUS and Dickerson did not want to be accused of spreading “fake news” on this one. In response to which Trump did a great impression of Alec Baldwin on SNL, pompously declaring the interview over and retreating behind his Oval Office desk.

“Walking out…wasn’t even the president’s biggest insult” to Dickerson, Stephen Colbert told his studio audience, by way of setting up what was to follow.

“John Dickerson is a fair minded journalist and one of the most competent people who will ever walk into your office. And you treat him like that?” Colbert said, addressing Trump.

“Let me introduce you to something we call The Tiffany Way. When you insult one member of the CBS family you insult us all,” Colbert said.

And then, he got down to business:

– Mr Trump, I love your presidency. I call it Disgrace the Nation.

– You’re not the POTUS; you’re the BLOTUS. You’re a regular Gorge Washington.

– Sir, you a track more skinheads than free Rogaine.

– You have more people marching against you than cancer.

– You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.

Tonight: Stephen tells the President everything journalists, restrained by their dignity, wish they could say. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/FHG4jvF8fv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 1, 2017

But, even before the monologue, Colbert conducted his own 100-day milestone interview with Trump, for his Monday show’s cold open.