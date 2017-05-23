The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: hated by President Donald Trump; loved by viewers.

Colbert’s CBS Late Show will win the 2016-17 TV season in total viewers – CBS’ first win over NBC’s The Tonight Show in overall audience with a season-long host since the 1994-95 TV season. The qualifier excludes the 2009-2010 TV season when NBC replaced Conan O’Brien with Jay Leno midway through the season.

Trump recently called Colbert “a no-talent guy… There’s nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy,” adding, “It only helps me, people like him.”

Back at ya, Colbert said, thanking Trump at last week’s CBS Upfront presentation for his “great year.” Colbert’s show is the only one of the current late-night batch to grow over previous season, climbing 11% in overall crowd – 3.195M vs. 3.173M.

Upfront Week – Late Show’s final full week of the TV season, Colbert clocked his 16th consecutive total-viewer win over Jimmy Fallon’s NBC show, sweeping every night in viewers for the first time.

Fallon takes the TV season in all key demo categories for the season, which officially ends Wednesday.

For the most recent week according to Live +Same Day ratings, Colbert topped Fallon by 350K viewers (3.02m vs. 2.67m, +13%).

“It’s been an honor to be on stage and talk about that day’s Trump,” Colbert enthused to media buyers last week. “There is only one word to describe this president – and the FCC has asked me not to use it any more,” Colbert said, happily.