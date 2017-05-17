Today in Donald Trump Scandal, the NYT is reporting that, back in February, POTUS asked FBI director James Comey to shut down the bureau’s investigation of Michael Flynn, Stephen Colbert informed his Late Show crowd.

“That is definitely an obstruction of something,” he explained.

Apparently Trump told Comey he hoped he could see his way to “letting this go, letting Flynn go,” adding “he’s a good guy.”

Only, Comey wrote about it in FBI memos, NYT reports, adding that Comey similarly created memos about every phone call and meeting he had with the president that gave him pause.

Paraphrasing Trump, Colbert told him he’d “better hope there are tapes of their conversation,” advising “maybe now’s the time to release your taxes. Or, better yet, “got any more tapes of you and Billy Bush?”